The "North America Legal Cannabis Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America legal cannabis market reached a value of US$ 16 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the North America legal cannabis market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.
Cannabis is a drug derived from the dried leaves and flowers of the hemp plant that grows in the tropical and temperate areas of the world. Also known as hash, weed, marijuana, pot, dope, smoke and cone, cannabis can be obtained in various forms ranging from the simple process of drying and curing marijuana flowers to the sophisticated chemistry of producing cannabis concentrates. In North America, the legal landscape is giving way to the decriminalization and full legalization of cannabis, owing to which it is gaining prominence for both medical and recreational purposes.
In the United States, marijuana has been legalized in 30 states for medicinal use and in 9 states for both therapeutic as well as recreational purposes. In Canada, medicinal usage of the drug has been legalized since 2001; however, its recreational use has been authorized through a bill passed in June 2018. This modification in the regulatory landscape has led to an increase in the usage of medical cannabis for treating several diseases associated with changing lifestyles such as chronic pain, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, social anxiety, cancer, multiple sclerosis and epilepsy. Also, with the implementation of these stringent regulations, suppliers have to comply with proper safety control measures and provide consumers with high-quality products, which further acts in favor of the growth of the market.
The use of industrial hemp, a product derived from cannabis, has also expanded to a great variety of products, including health foods, organic body care, clothing, construction materials, biofuels and plastic composites. Moreover, increasing research and development (R&D) activities in the medical applications of cannabis are expected to create positive opportunities for both the existing players and new entrants in the upcoming years.
