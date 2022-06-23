DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 23, 2022--
The "North America Online Payment Methods 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cards continue to dominate the online payments landscape in North America
While mobile wallets experienced a strong increase in use and popularity during and post-pandemic, most consumers in both the U.S. and Canada still prefer to use credit cards for online shopping in 2022, as per data included in the report.
Nevertheless, mobile wallets are gaining acceptance, already supported by around one in two E-Commerce merchants in the U.S. and one in three in Canada. Also in-store usage of mobile payment solutions is on the rise, with competition among top providers such as Apple and Google intensifying.
BNPL adoption by U.S. consumers continues to grow in usage and penetration
A payment solution gaining popularity among consumers in North America is the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) service. In the U.S. alone, the number of BNPL users is projected to more than triple by 2025. The younger generation had the highest BNPL user penetration rates in 2021.
Furthermore, around one third of U.S. online shoppers used BNPL as a payment method, and almost half of all BNPL users preferred using BNPL over credit cards. When it comes to BNPL platforms used, Afterpay and Klarna were in the lead in the U.S., according to a recent survey cited by the analyst.
Questions Covered in the report:
- Which payment methods are used by U.S. online shoppers the most in 2022?
- Which payment methods are currently offered by North American online merchants and how is the acceptance projected to change in the future?
- Which role do mobile payment methods play for in-store payments post-pandemic in the U.S.?
- How does the U.S. share of BNPL usage for B2C E-Commerce purchases compare to the worldwide average?
- Which payment methods were most offered in online checkout in Canada in 2021?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. Global Developments
- Online & Mobile Payment Trends, May 2022
- Payment Value, by E-Commerce Payments and POS Payments, in USD trillion, 2021 & 2026f
- Share of Cash Payments, in % of Total POS Transaction Value, by Region, 2021 & 2025f
- Value of Contactless Card Transactions, in USD trillion, 2020 & 2021e
- Share of Contactless Card Transactions, in % of Overall Contactless Transaction Value, 2021e
- BNPL B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2021e & 2026f
- Number of BNPL Users, in millions, 2021e & 2026f
- BNPL Share of B2C E-Commerce Payments, in %, 2021e & 2026f
- Value of Digital Wallet Transactions, in USD trillion, 2022f & 2026f
- Number of B2C E-Commerce Transactions Paid by OEM Mobile Payment Apps, in billions, 2022f & 2026f
- Number of Mobile Wallet Users, by Region, in millions, 2020 & 2025f
- Proximity Mobile Payment Users Worldwide, in millions, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2020-2025f
- Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2020-2025f
- Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2021e
- Payment Methods Accepted by Online Merchants, by Already Accepted and Planned, in % of Online Merchants, February 2022
- Factors Influencing Store Purchasing Choice, Excluding Digital Payments, in % of Consumers, December 2021
- Areas for Growth According to Small Businesses, in % of Small Businesses, December 2021
- Share of Consumers and Small Businesses Planning to Use Digital Payment Methods Exclusively Within the Next Two Years, in %, December 2021
- Cryptocurrency Payment Value, in USD billion, 2018-2023f
3. North America
3.1. Regional
- Overview of Online & Mobile Payment Trends, May 2022
3.2. United States
3.3. Canada
Companies Mentioned
- Affirm
- Afterpay
- Klarna
- Paypal
- Paysafe
- Perpay
- Quadpay
- Sizzle
- Starbucks
- Venmo
- WearOS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/obqbj9
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220623005451/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BANKING ONLINE RETAIL RETAIL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINTECH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/23/2022 04:16 AM/DISC: 06/23/2022 04:16 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220623005451/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.