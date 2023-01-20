DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 20, 2023--
The "North America Probiotic Products Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North American probiotic products market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Key Market Trends
Rising Health Awareness Boosting Consumption
Probiotics are a driving force within the booming digestive health supplement category, and people of all age groups are consuming them. Moreover, the major consumption is observed among middle-aged adults due to their growing awareness regarding health and wellness through multi-channel publicity, which influences their consumption pattern to a large extent in the United States, which is the largest market in North America.
The higher interest of middle-aged adults in maintaining digestive health is among the major drivers enhancing the growth of the probiotics market in the United States. Probiotic food products, such as yogurts and naturally healthy sour milk products, like Kefir and Kombucha, have also recorded strong growth in the country, which may boost digestive health by reducing the symptoms of common gastrointestinal disorders, such as bloating, diarrhea, and constipation.
United States Holds Largest Market Share
The probiotic products market is growing very rapidly in the United States as consumers are paying more attention to health and well-being. Probiotics are an important factor in the rising sales of digestive health supplements. Sales of digestive probiotics in the country continue to be driven by unhealthy eating habits and the increasingly stressful and busy lives of the consumer base.
Despite widespread consumer knowledge of the long-term health consequences of an unhealthy diet, consumers prefer to self-medicate with digestives, rather than change their eating habits. The healthcare expenditure pattern in the United States is increasing each day, with increases in the aging population, advanced technology, better medical facilities, and a rise in the number of insured people.
These factors are driving the overall sales of probiotics in the country. Furthermore, the US probiotics market is growing annually, with all kinds of companies expanding their presence and launching new products containing probiotics, such as dairy products and supplements.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y0dbme
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230120005198/en/
