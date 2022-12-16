DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022--
The "North America Tethered Drones Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis - by Type, Application, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America tethered drones market is expected to grow from US$ 32.99 million in 2022 to US$ 231.67 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 38.4% during the projected period.
The tethered drone market players are focusing on the development of innovative products to cater different commercial sectors demand, owing to which they are collaborating with several companies of different commercial sector entities to understand the needs and provide them a reliable solution.
Apart from military applications, several other applications have witnessed deployment of tethered drones for a variety of tasks over the past few years. For instance, in September 2021, Elistair's Orion 2 UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) had been deployed at the University of Montana's Washington Grizzly Stadium to provide security for the 14,000 attendees at a Guns N' Roses concert. Such applications of tethered drones for commercial purposes are pushing the tethered drone market vendors to develop new and innovative products to cater to emerging market demands.
The demand for tethered drones for long-term monitoring of critical infrastructures such as shipping ports and road traffic control across cities is another major factor pushing the vendors to develop such products for commercial applications. The ground monitoring system lags in offering continuous relaying of monitored data, thus the demand for tethered drones have been on the rise in the recent years.
Tethered drones provide continuous aerial monitoring by covering all the area of the port and facilitating in the identification of any suspicious movement patterns, as well as help in tracking the movements across the restricted areas of the ports. Due to such benefits, the tethered drone market players are experiencing higher demand for their products from shipping ports. Similarly, the vendors across tethered drone market are focusing to cater to the challenges being faced by traffic control operators by providing them solution for efficient management of traffic controls.
For traffic control operators, aerial monitoring is one of the critical solutions that can help reduce the number of accidents across busy road routes. Tethered drones can help detect and document violations of traffic rules across any specific area wherever it is being deployed. Also, it can help monitor traffic count and provide exact stats to the operators for better management of the traffic congestion routes. These advantages offered by tethered drones are anticipated to crate lucrative business opportunities for the tethered drone market players from the law enforcement agencies.
With the new features and technologies, vendors can attract new customers and expand their footprints in emerging markets. This factor is likely to drive the North America tethered drone's market . The North America tethered drones market is expected to grow at a stellar CAGR during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Long Operational ISR Drones for Military Applications
- Development of Tethered Drones for Commercial Applications
Market Restraints
- Higher Weight of Cables Decreases the Operational Efficiency of Tethered Drone
Market Opportunities
- Adoption of Tethered Drones for Wind Turbines, Buildings Restoration, and Bridge Applications
Future Trends
- Use of Tethered Drones for Search & Rescue Operations
North America Tethered Drones Market Segmentation
The North America tethered drones market is segmented into type, end user, application, and country. Based on type, the North America tethered drones market is bifurcated into quadcopter and multicopter. The quadcopter segment dominated the North America tethered drones market in 2022. By end user, the North America tethered drones market is categorized into military and commercial (energy & power, media & entertainment, telecom, and others).
The military segment dominated the North America tethered drones market in 2022. In terms of application, the North America tethered drones market is categorized into inspection/surveying/mapping, law enforcement, search & rescue, and others . The law enforcement segment dominated the North America tethered drones market in 2022. From country point of reference, the North America tethered drones market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US dominated the North America tethered drones market in 2022.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
4. North America Tethered Drone Market Landscape
5. North America Tethered Drone Market - Key Market Dynamics
6. Tethered Drone Market - North America Market Analysis
7. North America Tethered Drone - by Type
8. North America Tethered Drone Market - by End User
9. North America Tethered Drone Market - by Application
10. North America Tethered Drone Market - by Country Analysis
11. Industry Landscape
12. Company Profiles
13. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- ECA Group
- Elistair
- Fotokite
- Menet Aero (NTP Inc.)
- Hoverfly Technologies
- Sky SAPIENCE
- Yuneec Holding Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oe2o8f
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005224/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DRONES
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 12/16/2022 07:04 AM/DISC: 12/16/2022 07:04 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005224/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.