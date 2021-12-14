DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2021--
The "North American Managed SD-WAN Services Market, 2021: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report presents competitive profiles of each company based on its strengths, opportunities, and market positioning. We discuss strategic market imperatives and the competitive environment that vendors operate in as well as make recommendations for each provider to spur growth.
The North American managed software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) services market is in the growth phase of the product life cycle. Across industries, businesses are embracing these services as an integral part of their WAN transformation strategy, largely to gain cost and operational efficiencies. In 2020, market revenues exceeded $2 billion, with more than 180,000 sites operational today.
The economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic did impact technology spending in 2020 as highly distributed verticals such as retail and manufacturing were negatively impacted. However, vendors report that the market started to recover in Q4 2020. With the vaccination rollout, the North American and European markets are beginning to slowly recover. As businesses reassess their technology spend, SD-WAN will emerge as a top choice for their networking needs, which will contribute to higher growth rates beyond 2022.
The report focuses on 9 leading NSPs and MSPs that have full-fledged managed SD-WAN offerings in the market. Service providers are primarily analyzed based on their managed SD-WAN portfolios, which include but are not limited to: choice of SD-WAN vendor solutions; the underlay choices; managed service support before, during, and after deployment; self-service portals and network management capabilities; and the ability to deliver on value-added services to create customer stickiness (security, routing, VoIP, UCaaS).
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Growth Environment
- Forecast Methodology & Taxonomy
- Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Operation Type
- Overlay Revenue Forecast
- Underlay Revenue Forecast
- Customer Sites Forecast
2. Frost Radar
- North American Managed SD-WAN Services Market
- Competitive Environment
3. Companies to Action
- AT&T
- Aryaka
- Comcast Business
- Hughes Network Services
- Lumen
- Masergy
- TPx Communications
- Verizon Business
- Windstream Enterprise
4. Strategic Insights
5. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fm4ype
