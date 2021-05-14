KEENE, N.H. (AP) — North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.2 million.
On a per-share basis, the Keene, New Hampshire-based company said it had profit of 14 cents.
The oil and gas royalty company posted revenue of $1.4 million in the period.
North European Oil Royalty shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $6.27, an increase of 60% in the last 12 months.
