KEENE, N.H. (AP) _ North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $4.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Keene, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of 46 cents.

The oil and gas royalty company posted revenue of $4.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NRT

