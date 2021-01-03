DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Northern Illinois fired coach Mark Montgomery on Sunday after a 1-7 start.
Montgomery had just two winning seasons since he took over in 2011 and led the Huskies to a 124-170 record. After going 18-13 last year, their lone victory this season was over Chicago State last month.
Associate head coach Lamar Chapman will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the season.
———
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25