FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) — Communities and organizations around northern New England will benefit from more than $300,000 in grants that are designed to help more people get outdoors for recreation.
The money is from the Northern Forest Destination Development Initiative, which is a project of the Northern Forest Center in collaboration with Northeastern Vermont Development Association and Northeast Kingdom Collaborative. The Northern Border Regional Commission is also supporting the effort.
The money is going to groups such as High Peaks Alliance in Farmington, Maine. The group will receive $50,000 to improve accessibility of trails and train trail stewards, organizers said.
The town of Gorham, New Hampshire, will receive $40,000 to build and install visitor kiosks on high-use trails and perform other infrastructure work. Another of the 11 grants is set to go to the town of St. Johnsbury, Vermont, which will use $20,000 to improve trails in its town forest.