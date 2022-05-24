NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes Enhances Management Team with Appointment of Monica Andersen as Vice President, Human Resources

BELOIT, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2022--
NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC, a global innovator in the development, production and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals used for therapeutic applications and medical imaging, today announced the appointment of Monica Andersen as Vice President, Human Resources. In this new position, she will hold responsibility for the Company’s Human Resources and Organizational Health functions, reporting to NorthStar Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Paul Estrem. Ms. Andersen brings more than 20 years of senior human resources leadership, most recently as Vice President, Human Resources for Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220524005131/en/
Monica Andersen, VP Human Resources, NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes (Photo: Business Wire)
“NorthStar continues to rapidly advance our domestically produced and environmentally sound medical radioisotope products, and Monica’s depth of human resources leadership in organizational design, talent recruitment, cultural enrichment, planning and development will further accelerate our efforts,” said Stephen Merrick, President and Chief Executive Officer of NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes. “NorthStar’s progress hinges on the dedication of our greatest asset, our talented and highly skilled people, and Monica’s skills will further promote the Company’s expansion. We are proud that NorthStar’s growth can provide employment opportunities both in our home location in Wisconsin as well as our other locations nationwide. We welcome Monica to NorthStar, and in joining our mission to provide patients global access to game-changing radiopharmaceuticals.”
“NorthStar is a growing company with a compelling vision for the future of radiopharmaceuticals, and I’m excited that I can contribute my experience and work with this highly qualified team that is driven to make a positive difference in patients’ lives,” said Ms. Andersen. “I look forward to supporting NorthStar’s future by attracting new talent and supporting continued development and growth for our people, as well as enriching our corporate culture of innovation and entrepreneurial spirit and fostering a meaningful and inclusive work experience for all of our employees.”
Prior to joining NorthStar, Ms. Andersen was Vice President, Human Resources at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals and Covidien. She most recently led HR for Mallinckrodt’s Generics Specialty business of 1,600 employees. Previously, Ms. Andersen was Vice President Human Resources at First Data Resources and subsequently Western Union. Prior to First Data, Ms. Andersen was with General Electric Company, where she was Vice President Human Resources with GE Capital Mortgage Services and GE Industrial Systems. Earlier in her career, Ms. Andersen was Vice President, Human Resources with Dun & Bradstreet’s NCH Promotional Services and A C Nielsen. Ms. Andersen holds a MA in Labor and Industrial Relations from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and a BA from North Central College.
About NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC (NorthStar)
NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes is a commercial-stage nuclear medicine company that manufactures and distributes diagnostic and therapeutic radioisotopes and radiopharmaceuticals. The Company’s proprietary state-of-the-art technology and proven management team have propelled it to the forefront of U.S. medical radioisotope production as the sole domestic producer of the diagnostic imaging radioisotope molybdenum-99 (Mo-99). Mo-99 is used to generate technetium-99m (Tc-99m), the standard of care in diagnostic imaging to assess the extent and severity of heart disease and cancer. NorthStar’s unique Mo-99 production process is non-uranium based and environmentally friendly. NorthStar is expanding its industry-leading position in the emerging area of therapeutic radioisotopes, which are used in targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy to treat cancer, respiratory and other diseases. Using first-in-kind and environmentally-sound electron accelerator technology, NorthStar is poised to be the first commercial-scale producer of therapeutic radioisotopes actinium-225 (Ac-225) and copper-67 (Cu-67). NorthStar also collaborates with other companies in the development of radiopharmaceuticals. For more information about NorthStar’s comprehensive radiopharmaceutical portfolio, visit: www.northstarnm.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220524005131/en/
CONTACT: For NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC
Corporate:
Lisa Holst
Vice President Sales and Marketing
678-471-9027
lholst@northstarnm.comInvestor Relations:
Paul Estrem
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
608-987-8318
Priscilla Harlan
781-799-7917
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA WISCONSIN
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MEDICAL DEVICES HUMAN RESOURCES PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CARDIOLOGY OTHER HEALTH BIOTECHNOLOGY RADIOLOGY PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH ONCOLOGY
SOURCE: NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/24/2022 08:30 AM/DISC: 05/24/2022 08:32 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220524005131/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.