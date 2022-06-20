NorthStar Medical Technologies, LLC Announces Promotion of Frank Scholz, Ph.D., to President and Chief Operating Officer

NorthStar Medical Technologies, LLC, today announced the promotion of one of its key executives. The announcement comes as NorthStar reaches a pivotal stage in its growth and industry influence. Dr. Frank Scholz has been named President and Chief Operating Officer of NorthStar. He now holds oversight of Corporate Development, External Affairs, Sales, Marketing and Public Relations in addition to his current responsibilities for Program Management, Regulatory Affairs, Engineering & Technology, Manufacturing Operations & Supply Chain, and Advanced Radioisotope & Therapeutic Technologies. He will continue to report to Chief Executive Officer Stephen Merrick.