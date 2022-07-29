NORTH CONWAY, N.H., July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northway Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: NWYF), the parent company of Northway Bank (the “Bank”), today reported a net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 of $1.1MM, or $(0.40) per basic common share. Year-to-date, the Company reported a net loss of $1.2MM, or $(0.45) per basic common share.

The Board of Directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.35 per share, payable on August 15, 2022, to common stockholders of record on August 8, 2022.

President and CEO William J. Woodward commented: Although our focus is on growing our core business, I would like to note that the downturn in the equity markets had a significant negative impact of $2.7 million on net income. We are required to report the unrealized gains or losses in the equity portfolio through our income statement. Our net income from operations excluding the impact of equities was $1.5 million.

We continue to execute our business plan of organic growth in loans and deposits. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans, in the last 12 months Commercial loans grew $33 million, or 9%, and Residential Real Estate loans grew $85 million, or 39%. Despite the rise in interest rates in the past six months and industry-wide mortgage originations at historically low levels, our Residential Mortgage business was able to generate $68 million of new loans, which was only 14% lower than the record volumes generated in the same period in 2021. Lastly, we continue to prepare for a potentially weak economic environment.

Financial Highlights

  • Total assets were $1.2 billion, loans, net, were $854 million, and total deposits were $1 billion at June 30, 2022.
  • The loan portfolio increased $55 million, or 7%, compared to June 30, 2021.
  • Residential mortgage loan balances increased $85 million, or 39%, compared to June 30, 2021.
  • Commercial Real Estate loans increased $33 million, or 9%, compared to June 30, 2021.
  • As of June 30, 2022, 99%, of Paycheck Protection Program loans originated by the Bank were either forgiven by the U.S. Small Business Administration or paid back by the borrowers.
  • Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits decreased $29 million, or 53%, compared to June 30, 2021.
  • Net Income was impacted by a negative $3.8 million change in Fair Value of Marketable Equity Securities from December 31, 2021.
  • Total deposits increased 5% compared to June 30, 2021, driven by a 7% increase in total non-maturity deposits of $67 million.
  • The cost of interest bearing liabilities was 0.24% compared to 0.30% at June 30, 2021.
  • Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 0.22% at June 30, 2022 compared to 0.30% at June 30, 2021.
  • The Bank’s regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2022 exceeded all well-capitalized ratios as defined under FDIC’s prompt corrective action rules.
  • The market price of our common stock, as of July 28, 2022, was $29.05.
Northway Financial, Inc. 
Selected Financial Highlights 
(Unaudited) 
         
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Three Months Ended Year Ended 
 6/30/2022 6/30/2021 6/30/2022 6/30/2021 
         
Interest and Dividend Income$9,325  $8,136 $18,036  $16,101 
Interest Expense 601   555  1,055   1,226 
Net Interest and Dividend Income 8,724   7,581  16,981   14,875 
Provision for Loan Losses 300   -  300   - 
All Other Noninterest Income 631   1,293  1,430   2,606 
Noninterest Expense 8,025   7,233  16,226   14,822 
Net Income Before Gain (Loss) on Securities 1,030   1,641  1,885   2,659 
(Loss) Gain on Marketable Equity Securities (2,656)  1,078  (3,840)  2,351 
(Loss) Income before Income Tax Expense (1,626)  2,719  (1,955)  5,010 
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense (526)  482  (724)  874 
Net (Loss) Income$(1,100) $2,237 $(1,231) $4,136 
Net (Loss) Income Available to Common Stockholders$(1,100) $2,237 $(1,231) $4,136 
Earnings per Common Share, Basic$(0.40) $0.81 $(0.45) $3.38 
         

 

         
   
         
   6/30/2022 12/31/2021 6/30/2021 
         
 Balance Sheet       
 Total Assets $1,244,107 $1,247,516 $1,208,960 
 Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits  26,316  93,958  55,620 
 Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value  290,634  301,428  287,016 
 Marketable Equity Securities, at Fair Value  23,152  25,961  27,522 
 Loans, Net  853,974  787,661  798,744 
 Total Liabilities  1,171,102  1,146,870  1,110,199 
 Non Municipal Non-Maturity Deposits  827,737  794,808  762,855 
 Municipal Non-Maturity Deposits  132,359  129,839  130,407 
 Certificates of Deposit  72,778  79,232  86,366 
 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase  98,584  109,606  96,553 
 Junior Subordinated Debentures  20,620  20,620  20,620 
 Stockholders' Equity  73,005  100,646  98,761 
 Profitability and Efficiency       
 Net Interest Margin  2.89% 2.81% 2.76%
 Yield on Earning Assets  3.06  3.00  2.98 
 Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities  0.24  0.25  0.30 
 Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding $26.53 $36.58 $35.89 
 Tangible Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding  22.72  32.75  32.04 
 Common Shares Outstanding  2,751,650  2,751,650  2,751,650 
 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares, Basic  2,751,650  2,751,650  2,751,650 
 Capital Ratios for the Bank       
 Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets  8.72% 8.92% 9.06%
 Common Equity Risk-Based Capital  13.32  14.37  14.08 
 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital  13.32  14.37  14.08 
 Total Risk-Based Capital  14.55  15.62  15.33 
         

 

About Northway Financial, Inc.

Northway Financial, Inc., headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary bank, Northway Bank, the Company offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, businesses and the public sector from its 17 full-service banking offices and its loan production offices located in Bedford and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical or current fact are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. Northway Financial, Inc. disclaims any obligation to subsequently revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.

 

 

Contact:         Gary Laurash Chief Financial Officer 603-326-7377

Copyright 2022 GlobeNewswire, Inc.

Trending Video

Recommended for you