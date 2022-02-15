Northwell Appoints Transplant Center Director

MANHASSET, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 15, 2022--
Northwell Health today announced the appointment of Nabil N. Dagher, MD, FACS, as vice president and director of the Northwell Health Transplant Center at North Shore University Hospital (NSUH), where he will oversee its liver and kidney transplantation programs.
In his new role, Dr. Dagher will also serve as both surgical director of the liver transplant program and co-director of the Center for Advanced Liver Disease and Transplantation. A nationally recognized hepatobiliary and abdominal organ transplant surgeon, Dr. Dagher most recently led NYU Langone’s abdominal transplant surgery program and was surgical director of its liver transplant program.
NSUH offers comprehensive solid organ transplantation services for adult heart, kidney, liver and lung. The hospital performed Long Island’s first liver transplant in December 2019.
“In a relatively short period, Northwell has delivered on its promise to make the full range of transplant programs accessible to the communities that we serve,” said Michael Dowling, Northwell’s president and CEO. “We’re excited to have a distinguished surgeon such as Dr. Nabil Dagher join us to help improve the quality and expand the reach of our already outstanding liver and kidney transplantation services.”
Prior to joining the NYU Transplant Institute in 2016, Dr. Dagher spent eight years at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD, first as a fellow and later as director of its living donor liver and kidney transplant programs.
“It is a great privilege to have the opportunity to lead an exceptional group of transplant professionals at Northwell Health,” said Dr. Dagher. “I look forward to building upon the transplant center’s many accomplishments to meet our goal of providing world-class, compassionate transplant care to the large community we serve.”
Dr. Dagher earned his medical degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, WI, and his bachelor’s degree from McGill University in Montreal. He completed his general surgery residency at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas/Parkland Memorial Hospital followed by a fellowship in multi-organ abdominal transplant surgery at Johns Hopkins.
A widely published researcher and lecturer, Dr. Dagher currently sits on the LiveOnNY executive board and chairs its medical advisory board while also a member of the New York Center for Liver Transplantation board.
About Northwell Health
Northwell Health is New York State’s largest health care provider and private employer, with 22 hospitals, 830 outpatient facilities and more than 16,600 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 78,000 employees – 18,900 nurses and 4,900 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We’re making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
