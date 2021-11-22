NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2021--
More than $3 million was raised at Northwell Health’s annual Constellation Gala, held virtually on November 9. The event celebrates philanthropic support as the driving force of innovations throughout Northwell Health that are transforming health care around the country.
Northwell Health President and CEO Michael Dowling, left, chats with Colin Jost, co-head writer of “Saturday Night Live” and host of Northwell’s Constellation Gala, held virtually this year. (Photo: Business Wire)
Hosted by Colin Jost, co-head writer of “Saturday Night Live,” this year’s Constellation Gala featured special performances from the company of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical, “Dear Evan Hansen,” and the Northwell Health Nurse Choir. Attendees included New York City leaders from various industries and philanthropists and volunteer leaders who support Northwell’s Manhattan care sites.
Proceeds from the Constellation Gala will provide greater access to high-quality care by helping to advance innovative services and programs across Manhattan including at Lenox Hill Hospital; Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital (MEETH); and Lenox Health Greenwich Village.
“The momentum and energy of Northwell’s presence in Manhattan is palpable,” said Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell Health. “With more than 90 care facilities across the city, we are providing greater access to high-quality, convenient health care closer to the communities where people live.”
Serving Manhattan for more than 160 years, iconic Lenox Hill Hospital has been a cornerstone in the community. It offers world-class inpatient and surgical care at one of the most sophisticated hospitals in New York City, as well as seamless, convenient access to care at MEETH, Lenox Health Greenwich Village and nearby outpatient practices.
“The last two years through a pandemic have been so challenging for everyone, but Northwell came through stronger than ever and fulfilled its commitment to the community,” said Paul Guenther, chair of Northwell’s Western Regional Executive Council. “We never lost sight that it’s about making the lives of people better, and through the support of our donors, we can continue advancing our vision for quality care and innovation that makes a difference for our patients.”
Outpacing the Impossible campaign has raised more than $895 million
The event supported Northwell’s Outpacing the Impossible campaign, a $1 billion comprehensive fundraising effort to fuel innovation to advance health care and support Northwell’s promise to the people it serves. The campaign — which was publicly launched in October 2018 and to date, has raised more than $895 million — supports capital projects, improves hospitals and clinical programs, advances research and funds endowment for teaching and research initiatives.
Leading sponsors of the Constellation Gala included Ellen & Daniel M. Crown, Laura & Michael G. Fisch, Diane & Paul B. Guenther, Beth & Peter Hammack, Phyllis & William L. Mack, Iris & Michael Smith, Donald Zucker & Barbara Hrbek Zucker, Margaret M. Crotty & Rory Riggs and Tara & Roy J. Zuckerberg.
