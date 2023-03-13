Northwell Named One of World’s Most Ethical Companies

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 13, 2023--
Northwell Health has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for 2023 by Ethisphere, one of six health systems in the nation to be recognized and the only one from New York State. It’s the eighth time on the list for Northwell, joining 135 other honorees from 19 countries and 46 industries.
Dr. Jose Prince gets a young patient comfortable in the operating suite at Cohen Children’s Medical Center, a member of Northwell Health. Credit Northwell Health. (Photo: Business Wire)
Ethisphere, which announced the list today, is a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. Northwell continues to earn recognition for its culture, practices and inclusive and compassionate care in the face of a three-year pandemic while serving some of the most diverse communities on the planet.
“Acting ethically is a core tenant at Northwell Health, so it’s a real validation of our culture to be recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies,” said Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell. “Our team members buy into Northwell’s mission of compassionate and inclusive care. And when you do right by patients, that moral imperative powers everything else.”
The World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain. Grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.
“Ethisphere highlights what good corporate character and ethical business practices look like. To see Northwell listed among the best companies worldwide is a tremendous honor,” said Greg Radinsky, senior vice president and Northwell’s chief corporate compliance officer. “Northwell is committed to integrity, innovation and excellence and the health system succeeds through a team approach.”
For the complete list of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies, click here.
About Northwell Health
Northwell Health is New York State’s largest health care provider and private employer, with 21 hospitals, about 900 outpatient facilities and more than 12,000 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 83,000 employees – 18,900 nurses and 4,900 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We’re making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
About Ethisphere
Ethisphereis the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also helps to advance business performance through data-driven assessments, guidance, and benchmarking against its unparalleled data: the Culture Quotient dataset focused on ethical culture and featuring the responses of 2+ million employees around the world; and the Ethics Quotient dataset, featuring 200+ data points highlighting the ethics, compliance, social, and governance practices of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.
