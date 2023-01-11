Houston, Texas, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that 36 of its lawyers received promotions to partner in locations around the world and director in South Africa, effective January 1, 2023. The gender ratio of this new partner class is evenly split, with 18 women and 18 men earning promotions.
Gerry Pecht, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global Chief Executive, said:
“We would like to congratulate this impressive group on being promoted to partner. These outstanding lawyers consistently deliver superior client service in innovative ways, pointing to a bright future for our firm. Four consecutive years of 40 percent women being promoted – including a 50/50 gender balance this year – is helping us to reach our gender diversity target, which includes 40 percent women in our overall partnership as well as in lawyer leadership roles.”
These newly promoted partners span 22 offices and 11 countries, serving clients across eight global practice areas: litigation and disputes (12 lawyers); corporate, M&A and securities (10); banking and finance (4); projects (3); tax (3); intellectual property (2); employment and labor (1); and restructuring and insolvency (1).
Promotion details by practice area, including lawyer name and location, can be found below.
Banking and finance
Alex Blaney, London
Felicity Brown, London
Evi Platsidaki, Athens
Tomasz Rogalski, Warsaw
Corporate, M&A and securities
Charles Bremner, Hong Kong
Kassy Corothers, Calgary
Melissa Gaul, Montréal
Matthew Gregory, London
Geoffroy Hermanns, Luxembourg
Andrea Lejay, Vancouver
Ben Montanez, San Antonio
Nick Rimington, Melbourne
Ai Tong, Shanghai
Albert Weatherill, London
Employment and labor
Jennifer Nault, Montréal
Intellectual property
Allan Braxdale, Dallas
David Yi, Toronto
Litigation and disputes
Gunnar Benediktsson, Calgary
Julie Carlesso, Montréal
Chris Conatser, Houston
Purnel Gangiah, Durban
Shabnam Karim, Dubai
Alexis Kerr, Vancouver
Natasha Naidoo, Johannesburg
Stuart Neely, London
Samuel Perron, Québec
Peter Siegal, Washington, DC
Romany Sutherland, Cape Town
Stephen Taylor, Toronto
Projects
Christine Brozynski, New York
Luke Edney, Dallas
Jake Falk, Washington, DC
Restructuring and insolvency
Jenna Scott, Brisbane
Tax
Natasha Robertson, New York
Martina Zanetti, Vancouver
Shudan Zhou, New York
