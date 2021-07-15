Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
American International Group Inc., up $1.66 to $48.07.
The insurance company is selling a 9.9% stake in its Life & Retirement business to Blackstone for $2.2 Billion.
NortonLifeLock Inc., down $1.05 to $25.86.
The cybersecurity company is considering buying Avast.
United Community Banks Inc., up 9 cents to $30.79.
The bank is buying Reliant Bancorp for about $517 billion in an all-stock deal.
Progressive Corp., down $2.50 to $94.95.
The insurer reported disappointing second-quarter earnings.
Allstate Corp., down $1.20 to $130.49.
The insurer reported total catastrophe losses of $752 million during the second quarter.
Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc., down 29 cents to $17.97.
The bank is buying FVCBankcorp in an all-stock deal.
Celanese Corp., up $1.83 to $155.96
The chemical company announced a $1 billion stock buyback program.
U.S. Bancorp, up $1.83 to $58.82.
The bank beat Wall Street's second-quarter financial forecasts.