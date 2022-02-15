BOISE, Idaho — Crisis standards of care have been deactivated in the three Idaho health districts that make up much of the southern part of the state, officials announced Tuesday afternoon.
The change comes as the omicron wave wanes in Idaho, even though hospitals are still facing large numbers of severely ill patients. Still, the entire state is now free of the crisis designation.
Crisis standards had been reactivated in much of Southern Idaho on Jan. 24.
Hospitals faced large numbers of employees calling in sick, as well as a nationwide blood supply shortage and an influx of patients. The omicron wave’s effect on hospitals has not passed, but many are operating at “contingency” standards, which is one step below crisis standards.
Since early February, the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units has risen, even as the number of patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 has decreased, according to data from the Department of Health and Welfare.
Health care systems in the state remain “very stretched,” said Dave Jeppesen, the director of Health and Welfare, on Tuesday. “We are not out of the woods yet,” he said.
