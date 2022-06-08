NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2022--
Vida Longevity Fund, LP, Vida Insurance Credit Opportunity Fund II, LP, and Vida Insurance Credit Opportunity Fund III, LP, represented by Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes LLP, are publishing the attached notice of public sale under Article 9 of the Uniform Commercial Code for the sale of 34,218,366 shares of ordinary shares of Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. (LSE: RQIH).
