BLOSSOM POINT, MD, Sept. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “NRL’s Blossom Point Tracking Facility Provides Command and Control for Space Development Agency Tranche 0 Mission Launch 2” issued September 2, 2023, over GlobeNewswire.
NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- U.S. Naval Research Laboratory
U.S. Naval Research Laboratory
