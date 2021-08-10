BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Novanta Inc. (NOVT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $11.7 million.
The Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 62 cents per share.
The photonic and motion control components maker posted revenue of $167.5 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in October, Novanta expects its per-share earnings to range from 55 cents to 60 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $165 million to $170 million for the fiscal third quarter.
Novanta expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.30 to $2.40 per share, with revenue ranging from $660 million to $670 million.
Novanta shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 23% in the last 12 months.
