BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) on Monday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $57.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to 8 cents per share.
The voice and language technology company posted revenue of $321.4 million in the period.
