BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) on Friday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $26.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 16 cents per share.
The voice and language technology company posted revenue of $336.6 million in the period.
Nuance Communications shares have risen 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 92% in the last 12 months.
