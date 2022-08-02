TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022--
Nucleai, a leader in AI-powered spatial biology transforming precision medicine by unlocking the power of pathology data, today announced the appointment of Kenneth J. Bloom, MD, FCAP as the company’s new head of pathology. Dr. Bloom brings more than 35 years of clinical experience in pathology, oncology, telemedicine and bioinformatics to this critical role at Nucleai.
In his most recent role, Dr. Bloom was Chief Medical Officer of Advanced Pathology and Genetic Services at REALM IDx, including operating companies: Invicro and Ambry Genetics. Previously, he was President and Head of Oncology and Immunotherapy for Human Longevity Inc. In this role, Dr. Bloom was responsible for all sequencing products and for establishing and leading the Oncology program. Under his direction, the team developed and commercialized an industry-leading cancer exome product and commercialized a technique for validating neoantigens predicted from sequencing.
Earlier in his career, he spent 12 years as a top executive at Clarient Pathology Services where he led the development of hundreds of laboratory-developed tests, including those using IHC, ISH, Flow Cytometry and molecular methods. He has also served as a principal investigator in more than a dozen clinical trials and as an advisor to various pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Before his industry experience, Dr. Bloom spent 15 years at Rush Medical Center.
“I am excited to welcome Dr. Ken Bloom, a world-renowned thought leader in pathology, to our team. His experience, knowledge and innovative ideas are an asset for Nucleai,” said Avi Veidman, CEO of Nucleai. “The appointment of Dr. Bloom as the Head of Pathology strengthens our ability to unlock the power of pathology data through our AI-driven spatial biology platform. As we have assembled a team of world-class physicians, scientists and technologists, Nucleai is uniquely positioned to help advance precision medicine more rapidly.”
“Nucleai’s state-of-the-art spatial biology and machine learning platform empowers researchers and pathologists to improve workflows and unleash data previously hidden within pathology slides, transforming the practice of pathology and improving patient outcomes,” said Dr. Bloom. “I look forward to working with Nucleai’s CEO and other visionaries within the company to make Nucleai’s approach pervasive in the medical field.”
About Nucleai
Nucleai is an AI-powered spatial biology company with a mission to transform drug development and clinical treatment decisions by unlocking the power of pathology data. Nucleai provides pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and diagnostics laboratories with a state-of-the-art AI platform to improve clinical trials and clinical decision-making. For more information, please visit www.nucleai.ai.
