North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low near 75F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low near 75F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.