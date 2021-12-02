PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2021--
NuScale Power today unveiled the official name of its small modular reactor (SMR) power plants – VOYGR ™. NuScale is on the frontier of innovation in energy and the name VOYGR demonstrates that NuScale is changing the world by creating an energy source that is smarter, cleaner, safer, and cost competitive. NuScale’s flagship VOYGR-12 scalable power plant design can accommodate up to 12 NuScale Power Modules ™ (NPM), resulting in a total gross output of 924 megawatts electric (MWe). NuScale also offers smaller scalable power plant solutions, the four-module VOYGR-4 (308 MWe) and six-module VOYGR-6 (462 MWe), that are underpinned by the rigorous safety case of the company’s NuScale Power Module™ SMR technology. The first VOYGR plant will be operational by the end of the decade.
12-Module (924 MWe)
6-Module (462 MWe)
4-Module (308 MWe)
VOYGR™-12
VOYGR™-6
VOYGR™-4
As the first and only SMR to receive design approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the VOYGR plants are a scalable power plant solution incorporating a fully-passive safety system design, improved affordability, and extended flexibility for diverse electrical and process heat applications. NuScale’s VOYGR SMR plants are second-to-none with features and capabilities not found in current nuclear power facilities for customers that seek carbon-free, highly reliable power for critical infrastructure and industry processes.
“I am incredibly excited to announce the name of our small modular reactor power plants, VOYGR, which will accelerate our world’s transition to a clean economy while fighting climate change,” said John Hopkins, Chairman and CEO of NuScale Power. “We are dedicated to changing the power that changes the world, and the name VOYGR represents our groundbreaking plant technology that is setting a new standard for clean, reliable, and safe power.”
NuScale continues to maintain strong program momentum toward commercialization of its SMR technology, including supply chain development, standard plant design finalization, planning of plant delivery activities, as well as startup and commissioning plans. NuScale will be ready to deliver the first VOYGR plant to the Carbon Free Power Project (CFPP), an initiative spearheaded by the public power consortium Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems (UAMPS) by the end of the decade. NuScale continues to partner with domestic and international entities to explore deployment of NuScale’s SMR technology as a long-term solution for providing reliable, safe, affordable, and operationally flexible carbon-free energy for diverse applications.
About NuScale Power
NuScale Power has developed a new modular light water reactor nuclear power plant to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production and other process heat applications. This groundbreaking small modular reactor (SMR) technology is offered in scalable sizes, including a VOYGR ™ -12 power plant, which includes 12 (77 MWe) NuScale Power Modules™ (NPM), using a safer, smaller, and scalable version of pressurized water reactor technology. We also offer smaller power plant solutions, the four-module VOYGR-4 (308 MWe) and six-module VOYGR-6 (462 MWe), though others will be possible. With an array of flexible power options, NuScale is poised to meet the diverse energy needs of customers across the world. The majority investor in NuScale is Fluor Corporation, a global engineering, procurement, and construction company with a 70-year history in commercial nuclear power.
NuScale is headquartered in Portland, OR and has offices in Corvallis, OR; Rockville, MD; Charlotte, NC; Richland, WA; and London, UK. Follow us on Twitter: @NuScale_Power, Facebook: NuScale Power, LLC, LinkedIn: NuScale-Power, and Instagram: nuscale_power. Visit NuScale Power's website.
