Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX ), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced that its management will present at the following upcoming financial community events:
- Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
Monday, September 12, 2022
10:45 a.m. PDT; 1:45 p.m. EDT
- Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
12:30 p.m. PDT; 3:30 p.m. EDT
Live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be accessible on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com.
About Nutanix
Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making clouds invisible, freeing customers to focus on their business outcomes. Organizations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location for their hybrid multicloud environments. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.
