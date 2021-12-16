DOVER, N.H. (AP) — A bunch of ice sculptures installed in Dover, New Hampshire, for the holiday season have been vandalized, and police are asking the public for their help as they investigate.
The damaged sculptures include characters from “The Nutcracker" at a park that were installed last week and others installed Tuesday at a train station in honor of the 20th anniversary of Amtrak's Downeaster line, Seacoastonline.com reported Wednesday.
“It’s unfortunate,” Dover Police Lt. Scott Pettingill said. “We typically don’t see this type of vandalism that’s specifically targeting Christmas decorations and things like that. The city typically puts up decorations every year and that stuff never seems to get damaged.”
Jeff Spires, a board member of Dover Main Street, said the vandalism isn’t going to stop the group from continuing to spread holiday cheer. The last, and largest, sculpture is scheduled to be installed on Tuesday — a 5-foot-wide, 6-foot-tall work that spells out "D-O-V-E-R," with Santa’s sleigh above it.