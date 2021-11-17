Nutiva Unveils Vibrant New Branding; Reaffirming Purpose-Driven Leadership in Organic Culinary Food Products

RICHMOND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2021--
Nutiva, the pioneer of organic plant-based culinary foods, announced today the launch of its new brand identity that serves to more strongly connect consumers with the brand’s purpose to revolutionize the way the world eats through foods that nurture people and the planet. The bright new look and redesigned brand elements include a new logo inspired by the vibrant energy of the sun, with an expressive halo of colors nodding to the range of nourishing products in its portfolio which cohesively align with the current day mission and impact the brand is known for.
Nutiva’s vibrant new identity is bold and memorable creating visual impact on shelf, while conveying the brand belief that a bright future for all is rooted in healthy food. In addition to the logo, the expressive new packaging features distinctive color bands to improve shop-ability with front panel call outs for certifications like USDA Organic, Fair Trade and Non-GMO to emphasize key attributes and differentiators consumers are looking for. Consumers appreciate Nutiva because they know that buying the best quality products means eating the best tasting products. Product photography is used prominently in the updated design to highlight the rich, flavorful taste experience Nutiva is known for.
“We’ve always been passionate and committed to transforming the way the world eats with foods that nurture the body, the planet, and the communities that grow them,” said Steven Naccarato, CEO of Nutiva. “This evolved branding communicates what makes Nutiva special – an unwavering commitment to bring consumers delicious products of the highest quality, while leaving the world better than we found it. Through extensive consumer research we validated that our new look is eye-catching and memorable, clear in its communication of benefits and preferred by retail customers, loyal consumers and new shoppers to the brand.”
The revamped packaging began to roll out across the U.S. in October and will continue to hit shelves through the beginning of next year. One item launching in the updated branding is Nutiva’s Organic C8 MCT Oil which enters the market in November 2021. Consumers love C8 for its fast-absorbing brain benefits and Nutiva’s C8 is the highest quality in the market with USDA Organic, Keto and Whole 30 certifications.
Nutiva’s commitment to creating lasting, positive change doesn’t end with its products. A portion of every Nutiva product purchased goes toward driving change across three core pillars: Farmer empowerment, climate action and food education. Recently Nutiva has supported relief operations following devastating Typhoons which caused flooding in the Bicol Region of the Philippines, home to the majority of Nutiva’s sustainable, small-scale coconut farming partners. Over the past several years Nutiva has partnered with farmers in Ethiopia to build a responsible and sustainable supply of organic Avocado Oil, including donations to empower women to become Avocado farmers. To date, the company has reinvested over $5.5 million back into the ecosystems and communities they are connected to locally and globally.
Nutiva products are available online at www.nutiva.com and Amazon, as well as retailers across North America including Whole Foods Market, Target, Walmart, Loblaws, Safeway, Kroger, Costco and more. For more information, recipe ideas, or details on Nutiva’s social impact and sustainability efforts, please visit Nutiva.com.
About Nutiva
Nutiva is the pioneer of organic plant-based foods that revolutionize the way the world eats by nurturing people and the planet. The company crafts a robust portfolio of USDA Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified food products across culinary oils, nut butters & spreads and nutrition categories. On a mission to build a brighter future, Nutiva is committed to supporting regenerative agriculture, organic farming communities, and combating climate change. Nutiva products, along with products from its sister brand Coconut Secret, the original Coconut Aminos, are available nationwide, as well as in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Canada. For more information, visit www.nutiva.com, ‘like’ us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram.
