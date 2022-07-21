DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022--
The "Nutraceutical Excipients Market Research Report by End Product (Minerals, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, and Prebiotics), Form, Application, State - United States Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States Nutraceutical Excipients Market size was estimated at USD 825.72 million in 2021, USD 851.59 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.94% to reach USD 1,103.15 million by 2027.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Nutraceutical Excipients to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on End Product, the market was studied across Minerals, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Prebiotics, Probiotics, Proteins & Amino Acids, and Vitamins.
- Based on Form, the market was studied across Dry and Liquid.
- Based on Application, the market was studied across Binders, Coating Agents, Disintegrants, Fillers & Diluents, Flavoring Agents, and Lubricants.
- Based on State, the market was studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Nutraceutical Excipients Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Competitive Scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
6. Nutraceutical Excipients Market, by End Product
7. Nutraceutical Excipients Market, by Form
8. Nutraceutical Excipients Market, by Application
9. California Nutraceutical Excipients Market
10. Florida Nutraceutical Excipients Market
11. Illinois Nutraceutical Excipients Market
12. New York Nutraceutical Excipients Market
13. Ohio Nutraceutical Excipients Market
14. Pennsylvania Nutraceutical Excipients Market
15. Texas Nutraceutical Excipients Market
16. Competitive Landscape
17. Company Usability Profiles
18. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- ABF Ingredients
- Ashland Global
- Avantor Performance Materials, LLC
- Azelis Holding S.A.
- BASF SE
- Biogrund GmbH
- Cargill, Inc.
- Daicel Corporation
- Eastman Chemical Corporation
- Galenova Inc
- Hilmar Ingredients
- IMCD
- Ingredion Inc.
- Innophos, Inc.
- J. RETTENMAIER & SOHNE GmbH + Co KG
- Kerry Group PLC
- Kraeber & Co GmbH
- LeBaronBrown Specialties LLC
- Meggle AG
- Murugappa Group
- Pharmaline International Co.
- Roquette Freres S.A.
- Sensient Technologies
