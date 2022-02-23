SASKATOON, Saskatchewan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 23, 2022--
Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that Mr. Ken Seitz, Nutrien’s Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, will be speaking at the BMO Global Metals and Mining Conference on Tuesday, March 1 at 1:30 p.m. EST, and the BofA Securities Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on Wednesday, March 2 at 9:30 a.m. EST.
Both fireside chats will be video cast and available on the Company’s website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events.
About Nutrien
Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute approximately 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.
