Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that Mr. Ken Seitz, Nutrien’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will be speaking at the BMO Farm to Market Conference on Wednesday, May 17 at 8:00 a.m. EDT.
The fireside chat will be video cast and available on the Company’s website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events.
About Nutrien
Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, helping to safely and sustainably feed a growing world. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value for all stakeholders by advancing our key environmental, social and governance priorities.
