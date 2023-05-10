SASKATOON, Saskatchewan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 10, 2023--
Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 10, 2023 (the “ Meeting ”). A total of 386,934,221 common shares, representing 77.42% of common shares outstanding, were represented at the Meeting.
Results of the matters voted on at the Meeting are set out below.
Election of Directors
Nutrien’s 12 director nominees were elected:
Votes For (percent)
Votes Against (percent)
Christopher M. Burley
95.86%
4.14%
Maura J. Clark
95.57%
4.43%
Russell K. Girling
93.30%
6.70%
Michael J. Hennigan
91.15%
8.85%
Miranda C. Hubbs
95.80%
4.20%
Raj S. Kushwaha
95.56%
4.44%
Alice D. Laberge
95.84%
4.16%
Consuelo E. Madere
95.53%
4.47%
Keith G. Martell
96.03%
3.97%
Aaron W. Regent
94.45%
5.55%
Ken A. Seitz
99.66%
0.34%
Nelson L.C. Silva
95.78%
4.22%
Appointment of Auditors
KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor of Nutrien.
Votes For (percent): 99.71%
Votes Withheld (percent): 0.29%
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
A non-binding advisory vote to accept Nutrien’s approach to executive compensation was approved.
Votes For (percent): 95.21%
Votes Against (percent): 4.79%
Full voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
About Nutrien
Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, helping to safely and sustainably feed a growing world. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value for all stakeholders by advancing our key environmental, social and governance priorities.
