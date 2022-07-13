DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022--
The Global Nutrigenomics Testing market is expected to register a 13.3% of CAGR over the forecast period. The major factors for the market growth are increasing burden of lifestyle disorders and gaining popularity of personalized diet. Some of the lifestyle diseases include heart disease, and stroke, obesity and diabetes.
According to the World Health organization, cardiovascular diseases are one of the leading causes of death and around three-quarter of the deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries. Moreover, diet plays an influential role on the health with respect to the prevention of diseases and the overall quality of life. Thus, the nutrigenomics testing market growth is expected to propel.
Key Market Trends
Obesity Segment Expected to Exhibit Significant Market Growth
According to the factsheet of National Health Service, as of May 2020, about 20% of the children aged 6 years were obese in the United Kingdom. Childhood obesity is often associated with higher risk of premature death, disability in adulthood, and other risks such as difficulty in breathing, increased risk of fractures, hypertension, early markers of cardiovascular disease, insulin resistance and psychological effects.
Furthermore, obesity has been a major issue in high-income countries, however in recent years it has seen an upsurge in low- and middle-income countries. In 2018, approximately 40 million children that were under the age of five were obese worldwide, nearly half of this population was found to in Asia. Thus, the rising burden of obesity is expected to have a positive impact on the nutrigenomics testing market.
North America Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market
North America is expected to be a dominant region in the Nutrigenomics Testing market owing to rising burden of diseases due to sedentary lifestyle adoption. According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2017-18, the prevalence of obesity in the United States was found to be around 42.4% in adults. The prevalence of obesity was found to be more in women as compared to men. Furthermore, as per the data of Diabetes Research Institute, 2018, 34.2 million people in the United States had diabetes. Hence, a personalised dietary approach is gaining popularity for prevention and treatment of such diseases. Therefore, the aforementioned factors are expected to rise the demand for nutrigenomics testing market growth.
Competitive Landscape
Companies are taking initiatives to grow their presence in the market. In 2019, PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. launched Nutrigen-me panel that includes hormones, methylation, inflammation and antioxidants, plus sleep and lifestyle. Key players that are expected to be dominant in Nutrigenomics Testing market are Orig3n, DNA Life, Genus Health, LLC, Sanger Genomics Pvt. Ltd., The Gene Box, GX Sciences,Inc., Nutrigenomix, Cura Integrative Medicine and Holistic Health
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Lifestyle Disorders
4.2.2 Increasing Popularity for Personalized Diet
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework
4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Application
5.1.1 Obesity
5.1.2 Diabetes
5.1.3 Cancer
5.1.4 Cardiovascular Disease
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Cura Integrative Medicine
6.1.2 DNA Life
6.1.3 Genus Health, LLC
6.1.4 GX Sciences, Inc.
6.1.5 Holistic Health
6.1.6 Nutrigenomix
6.1.7 Orig3n
6.1.8 Sanger Genomics Pvt. Ltd.
6.1.9 The Gene Box
