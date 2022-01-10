WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2022--
NWN Carousel, the leading integrated cloud communications service provider today announced a new suite of integrated collaboration services designed to enable organizations to easily transition their on-premise unified communication, connectivity and security capabilities to the cloud. NWN Carousel’s Hybrid Work Suite is ideal for organizations looking to deliver a consistent, secure, and efficient collaboration experience wherever and whenever work happens.
Today NWN Carousel’s Cloud Communication Services empowers millions of users across 7,000 of the leading organizations across North America to work-from-anywhere. With their new Hybrid Work Suite, NWN Carousel is extending new functionality including:
- End-to-End Cloud Collaboration Platform. From network and security to end user applications and devices, NWN Carousel provides not only business communications, but also a complete architecture that aligns to your business
- Simple User Experience. A full-featured consistent user experience across mobile, desktop, messaging, meeting, video, and voice
- Next-Generation Meetings. Better meetings with high-definition video, screen sharing and a continuous collaboration experience
- Enterprise Calling with Advanced Telephony on Award Winning Devices. NWN Carousel provides a wide range of IP phones, desktop, software clients and room devices that can transform your workplace
- Connectivity Services. NWN Carousel includes network and PSTN options to reduce multiple vendors and contracts to reduce costs for our customers
Today, NWN Carousel’s Hybrid-Work Suite supports Single and Multi-Tenant Cloud Deployment options across Cisco, Avaya and Microsoft calling ecosystems with pricing starting under $20 per user/per month.
“Hybrid-work is here to stay and we’re excited to provide our customers with a powerful cloud platform with the flexibility to tackle unforeseen circumstances,” said Jim Sullivan, CEO NWN Carousel. “Our new Hybrid-work Suite is purpose-built to help organizations provide the best employee experience -- regardless of where their workforce is situated. With integrated cloud calling, networking, security, and proprietary Experience Management Platform - customers now have the freedom and flexibility to work-from-anywhere.”
“Whether employees remain remote or return to an office environment, unified communications and collaboration strategies are top business priorities that will shape the future of work and become the backbone of hyperconnected businesses,” said Mark Bowker, Senior Analyst, ESG. “Organizations are looking beyond online meetings for communication as they explore opportunities with integrated cloud communications services. The new Hybrid Work suite from NWN Carousel will help businesses readjust their strategies in 2022 as they overcome false starts, consolidate tools, and execute on a unified communications and collaboration strategy that is coupled directly to their business strategy and goals.”
To learn more about NWN Carousel’s Hybrid Work Suite, click here. To contact NWN, email sales@nwnit.com.
About NWN Carousel:
NWN Carousel is the leading Cloud Communications Service Provider (CCSP) focused on transforming the customer and workspace experience for commercial, enterprise and public sector organizations. We deliver hybrid work experiences for millions of users across North America's 7,000 leading organizations. Our integrated devices, communications apps, AI-enabled contact centers, networking, security, and analytics allows our customers to learn, discover, work, and connect from anywhere - all delivered as a cloud service that’s simple to use and manage. To learn more about our solutions please visit www.nwncarousel.com.
