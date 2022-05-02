NEW YORK — New York Mayor Eric Adams didn’t miss out on making a bold fashion statement at the invitation-only Met Gala event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night.
Adams’ long black tuxedo coat was adorned with Afrocentric motifs and Metropolitan Transportation Authority symbols on its lapels and forearms. The back center panel of the coat had the words “END GUN VIOLENCE” in red lettering.
Clearly sending a strong message, Adams’ fashion choice is reminiscent to when U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wore an Aurora James-designed gown that read “TAX THE RICH” in 2021.
U.S. Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney also turned heads last year, wearing a dress made of “equal rights for women” pennants.
The 61-year-old mayor, a Brooklyn native who has reportedly been dying to go the Met Gala for years, was accompanied by his girlfriend Tracey Collins.
His predecessors – Bill DeBlasio and Michael Bloomberg – have also attended the Anna Wintour-helmed event.
———
©2022 New York Daily News. Visit at nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.