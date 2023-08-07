NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump’s counterclaim against E. Jean Carroll, alleging she defamed him as a rapist after a jury found him liable for sexual abuse, was dismissed by a Manhattan judge on Monday.
The decision by U.S. District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan found that the difference between Carroll’s allegedly defamatory remarks — that Trump “raped” her as defined under New York law — and a jury’s May 9 finding that he sexually assaulted her with his fingers was insignificant.
“Both are felonious sex crimes,” Kaplan wrote. “If Ms. Carroll had stated that Mr. Trump ‘raped’ her by forcibly digitally penetrating her vagina instead of referring also (allegedly) to forcible penile penetration, there would have been no different effect on the mind of an average listener.”
In June, after jurors found Trump liable for sexually abusing Carroll in a Midtown changing room in the mid-1990s and defaming her last year as a liar on Truth Social, he filed a defamation counterclaim against Carroll for continuing to use the term “rape.”
Carroll won both claims she brought in 2022 under the Adult Survivors Act, battery and defamation, with the jury awarding her $5 million in damages.
Jurors had multiple avenues of finding Trump liable for battery — with options to choose rape, sexual abuse and other offenses — ultimately finding Carroll’s lawyers didn’t provide enough evidence to show he penetrated her with his penis. They didn’t doubt that the evidence showed he sexually abused her, rendering a verdict in three hours.
In a statement, Trump’s lawyer and legal spokeswoman, Alina Habba, vowed to keep fighting.
“We strongly disagree with the flawed decision and will be filing an appeal shortly,” Habba said.
In another blow to Trump, Kaplan ruled last week that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg can access his videotaped deposition in Carroll’s case. Bragg has charged Trump with 34 felonies for reimbursing his ex-lawyer Michael Cohen for issuing a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.
Trump’s lawyers had sought to block Bragg’s subpoena requesting evidence in Carroll’s case.
And Kaplan again put to bed Trump’s argument he can’t be sued for statements he made while president, which bogged down Carroll’s original lawsuit against him for years, by granting Carroll’s request to strike down the defense.
The 2019 case alleges Trump defamed Carroll while in office when he infamously called her a liar and denied the assault because she was not his “type.”
In a separate ruling on June 29 rejecting Trump’s effort to toss Carroll’s defamation claims, Kaplan found Trump did not identify “any connection” between his statements about her from the White House “to any official responsibility of the president.”
Carroll’s lawyer Robbie Kaplan said she looks forward to receiving damages for her recent victory and heading to trial again next year, where she’s demanding another $10 million for what Trump said about her from the White House and on CNN after his loss at trial.
“We are pleased that the court dismissed Donald Trump’s counterclaim. That means that the Jan. 15 jury trial will be limited to a narrow set of issues and shouldn’t take very long to complete,” Kaplan said.
“E. Jean Carroll looks forward to obtaining additional compensatory and punitive damages based on the original defamatory statements Donald Trump made in 2019.”
©2023 New York Daily News. Visit at nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
