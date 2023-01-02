Nurses at Montefiore Medical Center Moses Division hold an "urgent community speak out" and press conference in front of the hospital, demanding N95s and other critical personal protective equipment to handle the COVID-19 outbreak, on April 2, 2020, in New York. Thousands of nurses in New York City notified eight hospitals, including Montefiore, on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, that they will go on strike in 10 days unless contract agreements are reached.