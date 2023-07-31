SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 31, 2023--
Nylas, the state-of-the-art communications platform giving developers universal access to email, calendar, and contacts providers through a single API integration, today released its new report focused on how developers and business leaders are thinking about, implementing, and working with Generative AI. The report, A Developer’s Guide to Generative AI reveals how developers up to CTOs are assessing how and when to use Generative AI throughout their daily workflows. Among its key findings, the report revealed that while 81% of developers say Generative AI will enhance their productivity, 62% believe that it will ultimately make it more difficult to find employment.
The report looks beyond the Generative AI hype and provides a window into how developers are feeling the impact of this disruptive technology. Some of the key findings include:
- 90% of developers expect to increase their usage of Generative AI over the next year.
- 2 out of 3 developers believe Generative AI is the future of work, despite 62% also saying that it will make it more challenging to find a job.
- 74% of developers would like to see their companies invest more in educating employees on how to prompt and effectively use Generative AI.
- 2 out of 3 developers plan to use AI to help them build email integrations over other communication channels.
- 79% believe that there are significant security and privacy concerns associated with Generative AI that need to be addressed.
“There’s no denying that Generative AI has captured the attention of the classroom up to the boardroom, and everywhere in between, but the trajectory and potential of this technology will ultimately be shaped by those at the forefront of building interconnected, digital ecosystems: software developers,” said Gleb Polyakov, Co-Founder & CEO of Nylas. “That is why it was so important for us to speak directly with developers and technical teams to get a glimpse into their excitement and apprehension around Generative AI. We believe that through our report, individuals and teams can better assess how to deploy AI in a responsible, ethical, and productive way in order to get the most out of their services and teams.”
Over the last year, Large Language Models (LLMs) have rapidly become integrated into projects, workflows, and the daily lives of developers and the general population. The report also found that more than half (52%) of respondents said that they are using Generative AI tools daily. Earlier this year, ChatGPT became the fastest-growing app of all time, reaching 100 million monthly users in record time. While other LLMs such as Google Bard and Github Copilot have shown that they are able to successfully generate, autocomplete, and test code.
Read the full report, A Developer’s Guide to Generative AI in its entirety at https://www.nylas.com/developers-guide-to-generative-ai/.
To participate in the upcoming Nylas and Devpost Hackathon, “Nylas and AI: Email and Calendaring for the Future” register here: https://nylas.devpost.com/.
Visit www.nylas.com to learn more and to connect up to 10 accounts with no credit card information required.
About Nylas
Hundreds of thousands of developers around the world use Nylas to increase velocity and seamlessly build customizable email and scheduling capabilities through state-of-the-art APIs. Nylas is the only platform giving developers universal access to email, calendar, and contacts providers through a single integration. Companies like Upwork, Rippling, Wix, Dialpad, and more turn to Nylas to quickly and securely launch critical features, enabling them to spend less time on their infrastructure and more time building software with limitless potential.
Learn more at www.nylas.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230731987404/en/
CONTACT: Jason Sophian
Director of Communications, Nylas
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SCIENCE RESEARCH TECHNOLOGY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE SOFTWARE
SOURCE: Nylas
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 07/31/2023 09:00 AM/DISC: 07/31/2023 09:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230731987404/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.