NYMBUS ®, a leading provider of banking technology solutions, today introduced three new affinity-based fintech concepts available through Nymbus Labs. Each is ready to customize, launch and grow by any size bank or credit union seeking to rapidly open up their addressable market and serve a new niche community of consumers.
“To succeed in the digital economy, financial institutions need to think differently about their customers and truly understand what matters to them,” said Liz High, Executive Vice President of Nymbus Labs. “Our team provides the unique opportunity for banks and credit unions to quickly innovate and tap into niche audiences with fintech solutions tailored specifically to their needs. In doing so, we help them attract entirely new banking communities that serve the types of people who need it most.”
Each of the following niche fintech concepts from Labs comes with a targeted customer affinity; a unique, customizable brand; data-driven business case; marketing strategy; full operational support; and playbook for continued growth:
Activate– Research shows that by 2024, 2.5 percent of all homes in the U.S. will have a solar installation. Activate makes getting a competitive solar loan quick and easy through its community of like-minded people who support the planet.
With indirect loans accounting for 34.4 percent of the credit union industry’s loan portfolio, lending in the residential solar market through Activate is a niche opportunity available now to support new and future indirect lending business growth.
Métier– The online creative business community is growing rapidly, including 4.6 million people sellers who plan to start a business within the next 6 months. This niche of entrepreneurs requires personalized financial flexibility and support to thrive. Métier empowers them to grow their business while meeting personal financial goals in a way that traditional banking cannot.
Prospr– The future of U.S. agriculture depends on the financial success of young and beginning farmers. This niche represents a massive opportunity to advance farms and families by equipping young farmers with tools to manage cash flow, providing access to capital and supporting profitable, sustainable agriculture businesses.
“The Labs team has drawn extensive data to identify and understand important niche communities that remain relatively untapped,” said Jeffery Kendall, Chairman and CEO of Nymbus. “For financial institutions who are ready now to experiment, learn, and optimize business strategies to scale–this is your opportunity to partner with Nymbus and bring these fintechs to market.”
The Nymbus Labs methodology and team is poised to support these niche fintech concepts, as well as the continued development and successful growth for current customers including BankMD, ZYNLO Bank, FACILE, Billinero and Locality Bank.
The Nymbus Labs portfolio of niche fintechs includes over 25 banking concepts available today to customize, launch and grow.
For more information, please visit nymbus.com/labs/.
About Nymbus Labs
Nymbus Labs was formed to amplify the capabilities of traditional institutions and extend their reach to quickly attract and grow new niche customers. By bringing together Nymbus’ world-class development, marketing and user-experience teams—it removes the burden of brand building and customer-acquisition strategy by integrating everything needed to build out and operate a full-scale digital bank or credit union that is positioned for success.
About Nymbus
Nymbus enables banks, credit unions, brands, and fintechs of any size to accelerate growth through new routes to market. This includes a full suite of banking technology applications available to modernize and optimize existing channels, as well as the operational resources to get to market quickly with a full-scale digital bank immediately positioned at capturing new niche customer segments. Whichever growth path you choose, Nymbus buys back decades of lost time and accelerates your ability to engage and support the entire customer journey.
