FILE - In this April 28, 2021, file photo, horse trainer Bob Baffert watches workouts at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. The New York Racing Association has charged Baffert with detrimental conduct and scheduled a hearing for the two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer to respond to those allegations. NYRA announced the beginning of the hearing process Friday, Sept. 10,2 021, adding the organization believes his conduct warrants suspension or revocation of his right to train horses or enter races at Aqueduct Racetrack, Belmont Park and Saratoga Race Course.