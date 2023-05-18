O’Charley’s Announces New “Smash Hit” Burger Lineup

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2023--
O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar is inviting guests to “meat” their all-new “ Smash Hit” Burger lineup beginning May 22. This rollout arrives just in time for National Burger Day on May 28, when guests will receive $5 off any burger that day.
The all-new smash burgers are the same 7 ounces guests love but are grilled so that the edges are nice and crispy and the flavor gets big and bold, giving them a bun-in-a-million taste. The irresistible new burger lineup is wide-ranging, ensuring the perfect fit for every tastebud in your group. New offerings include:
- Bacon Triple Smash Burger – Three juicy smash burgers topped with melted American cheese, crisp lettuce and onion, ripe tomato, dill pickles and our smoky honey BBQ, all over applewood-smoked bacon. $14.99
- Butter Me Up Burger– Everything’s better with budda. Two juicy smash burgers topped with our savory garlic butter and melted American cheese, with tangy dill pickle chips on the side. Served with French fries. $11.99
- The Patty O’Melt– Hello, vintage crispy-creamy perfection! Two mouthwatering smash burgers topped with caramelized onions and creamy American cheese on fluffy, thick-cut Texas Toast, with tangy dill pickle chips on the side. Served with French fries. $12.99
- Cheeseburger and Tender Combo– Our classic cheeseburger served with O’Charley’s Famous Chicken Tenders and fries. $16.99
- Slim Bob Burger– Two classic dishes in one -- double the deliciousness! Double smash burgers topped with smoky-sweet sliced ham, melted Swiss cheese, crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, and our extra-special sauce. Served with French fries. $13.99
- The Swisshroom Burger– A gourmet classic, perfected: A pile of sizzling Cajun-sauteed mushrooms and onions join melted Swiss cheese on top of two juicy smash burgers with crispy bacon below. $12.99
To make these already mouthwatering burgers even more delicious, guests can add bacon to any burger for just $1 extra, as well as another smash patty for an additional $2.
About O’Charley’s
O’Charley’s was born in Nashville, Tennessee, and has served craveable American food and drinks inspired by their Southern roots since 1971. O’Charley’s operates more than 120 restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest. In addition to great food, good times and famous unsliceably soft rolls, O’Charley’s welcomes guests with genuine hospitality every time they walk through our doors or use our curbside delivery. To find an O’Charley’s location near you, please visit www.OCharleys.com. O’Charley’s is also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
