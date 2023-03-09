NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 9, 2023--
O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar announced it is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day and March Madness this year with a host of special deals that will have guests feeling lucky and having a blast.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230309005644/en/
O'Charley's is offering $1.00 pints of Underground Chucks and Bud Light on March 16 & 17 to celebrate St. Patrick's Day! (Graphic: Business Wire)
On March 16 and 17, St. Patrick’s Day celebrators and college basketball fans can join each other at O’Charley’s for a delicious menu of $10 dine-in only options:
- Hand-Battered Fish & Chips – A seafood favorite featuring a generous portion of hand-battered Atlantic cod. Served with fries and tartar sauce.
- Classic Cheeseburger – Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Served with fries.
- O’Charley’s Famous Chicken Tenders & Fries – Hand-breaded in seasonings, dipped in buttermilk, breaded again, and cooked to order. Served with honey mustard and fries.
Knowing many fans need fuel to cheer on their favorite teams, O’Charley’s will also be offering $1 pints of Bud Light and Underground Chucks, O’Charley’s signature American lager created in collaboration with Fat Bottom Brewing, over the two days.
For those who prefer to watch the March Madness games at home or entertain a group of friends, O’Charley’s is offering special discounts for orders placed through ocharleys.com.
On March 18 and 19, guests can enjoy round 2 while receiving 20% off their order by using the code SLAMDUNK. March 23 through 26, fans can celebrate the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight rounds with 16% off their online orders with the code SWEET16.
No matter your reason for celebrating this month, O’Charley’s has amazing deals that will make everyone feel lucky.
About O’Charley’s
O’Charley’s was born in Nashville, Tennessee and has served craveable American food and drinks inspired by their Southern roots since 1971. O’Charley’s operates 138 restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest. In addition to great food, good times and famous unsliceably soft rolls, O’Charley’s welcomes guests with genuine hospitality every time they walk through our doors or use our curbside delivery. To find an O’Charley’s location near you, please visit www.OCharleys.com. O’Charley’s is also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230309005644/en/
CONTACT: Sarah Burden @ 615-496-8894
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TENNESSEE
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MEN RETAIL FAMILY CONSUMER BASKETBALL RESTAURANT/BAR SPORTS TEENS WINE & SPIRITS PARENTING LGBTQ+ WOMEN SENIORS FOOD/BEVERAGE
SOURCE: O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 03/09/2023 12:30 PM/DISC: 03/09/2023 12:31 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230309005644/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.