O.H. Ingram River Aged Continues Market Growth and Momentum with Expansion into Georgia

O.H. Ingram River Aged announced today that it has expanded its market reach into Georgia to meet growing demand for its fleet of whiskies aged inside the only floating barrelhouses in the world.
“We are excited to bring O.H. Ingram River Aged to the Peach State – a place with its own remarkable history and culture,” said Founder Hank Ingram. “Our expansion strategy continues to be based on finding people and places that we feel will connect with our product and process, and Georgia certainly meets that criteria.“
The addition of Georgia to O.H.Ingram’s reach comes on the heels of the Company’s announcement of its relocation to Columbus, KY from Wickliffe as well as its doubling of capacity for barrel aging.
The expansion includes a second floating barrelhouse bringing total aging capacity to over 6,000 barrels. The new location can also accommodate more than 15 additional floating barrelhouses. O.H.Ingram’s new operations are located beside the gorgeous Columbus-Belmont State Park, a 156-acre gem with a remarkable Civil War history that is part of the U.S. National Register of Historic Places.
Inside the only floating barrelhouses in the world, barrels of O.H.Ingram River Aged whiskies spend their years exposed to the climate and constant motion of the Mississippi River. The motion of the river ensures that the whiskey never stops working creating an extraordinary spirit with robust flavor. We call it Mellowed on the Mississippi. You can see full details about the unique aging here.
To learn more about the O.H. Ingram River Aged and sign up for updates, customers can visit IngramWhiskey.com and use the Ingram River Aged Brand Finder to see where it’s available nearby. Note that there may be a delay in adding sales locations to the map. Customers are encouraged to call their local store or neighborhood bar.
Whiskey lovers can also follow Ingram River Aged on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
ABOUT BROWN WATER SPIRITS
Brown Water Spirits LLC was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tenn. With whiskey aging operations in Columbus, Kentucky, Brown Water Spirits pioneered the first patent-pending floating barrelhouse on the Mississippi River. The result is the award-winning O.H. Ingram River Aged Series.
O.H. Ingram River Aged is presently available on shelves in Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Tennessee, and Wisconsin, as well as online via Seelbach’s. Additional markets will come as inventory allows through R.S. Lipman.
