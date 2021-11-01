BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2021--
O2 Investment Partners ( www.o2investment.com ) is excited to announce the appointment of Mark Heneman as the firm’s newest Associate. Luke Plumpton announced the addition, “O2 is delighted to have Mark join the team. He has a tremendous background, and we believe he can have an immediate impact on our continued portfolio expansion and review of new opportunities.”
Mark will be responsible for evaluating new transactions, due diligence, underwriting, and collaborating with O2’s portfolio companies.
Prior to joining O2, Mark was an Investment Banking Associate at Duff & Phelps. At Duff & Phelps, a middle market investment bank, Mark was an associate in the firm’s M&A group where he advised clients in the Consumer sector on buy- and sell-side mergers and acquisitions and capital raises. Mark graduated from The Ohio State University's Fisher College of Business and holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance.
About O2 Investment Partners
O2 Investment Partners is a Midwest-based private equity firm that seeks to acquire majority interests in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select niche industrial companies. The Firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211101005141/en/
CONTACT: O2 Investment Partners, LLC
Luke K. Plumpton
248.554.4215
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MICHIGAN
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE
SOURCE: O2 Investment Partners
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 11/01/2021 06:00 AM/DISC: 11/01/2021 06:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211101005141/en