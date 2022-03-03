DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 3, 2022--
o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced Generation Investment Management co-founder and chairman, and former U.S. Vice President, Al Gore, as a keynote speaker for aim10x global 2022.
Held virtually from April 5-7, aim10x global 2022 will be o9 Solutions’ largest digital transformation event to date. Top leaders across planning, decision-making, and analytics will share their insights on leveraging the power of data and AI to help companies make better, faster decisions across all industries.
Gore will present ‘The Case for Optimism on the Climate Crisis’ on April 5 and will discuss the Sustainability Revolution that is beginning to reshape the world. This revolution—coupled with technological advances—will have a deeper global impact than the industrial revolution and will unfold faster than the digital revolution.
“We are extremely pleased to welcome the co-founder and chairman of Generation Investment Management and former U.S. Vice President, Al Gore, as a keynote speaker at aim10x global 2022,” said Chakri Gottemukkala, CEO and co-founder of o9 Solutions. “He has dedicated his career to raising awareness and inspiring action against climate change. Social impact and sustainability are core values and an important part of o9’s culture. We are eager to help large companies make better decisions for themselves and our planet and are looking forward to welcoming Al Gore to speak on that topic at aim10x global 2022.”
aim10x global 2022 takes place virtually from April 5-7. Click here to register for the free event or view the agenda.
About o9 Solutions, Inc.
o9 Solutions is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. o9 brings together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces, and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.
