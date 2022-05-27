OXFORDSHIRE, England & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 27, 2022--
Oak Hill Bio (“Oak Hill”), a clinical-stage neonatology and rare disease therapeutics company developing life-changing medicines for extremely preterm infants and patients suffering from rare autoimmune diseases, today announced that members of its senior leadership team will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors at the upcoming 2022 Wells Fargo Private Biotech Symposium taking place on June 1, 2022.
For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with members of the Oak Hill management team, please contact your Wells Fargo representative.
About Oak Hill Bio
Oak Hill Bio is a clinical-stage neonatology and rare disease therapeutics company developing life-changing medicines for extremely preterm infants and patients suffering from rare autoimmune diseases. The company, which has operations in the United States and United Kingdom, was launched to develop a pipeline of six promising clinical-stage and preclinical investigational therapeutics acquired and licensed from Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”). For more information on Oak Hill Bio, visit the company’s website at www.oakhillbio.com.
CONTACT: Investors
Josh Distler
Oak Hill Bio
josh.distler@oakhillbio.comAnne Marie Fields
Stern Investor Relations
212-362-1200
Media
Chris Railey
Ten Bridge Communications
chris@tenbridgecommunications.com
617-834-0936
