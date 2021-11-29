1st_$26,000, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Take Charge Erica
|124
|Arrowsphere
|120
|Mary Alice
|115
|Diva de Kela
|120
|Honey Parade
|120
|Custom for Carlita
|120
|Lil Miss Hot Mess
|120
2nd_$35,000, mdn cl $40,000-$40,000, 2YO, 1mi.
|Spend Again
|120
|Lookinforexcitemen
|120
|Declare the Moon
|120
|India Tiger
|120
|Tequila Revolution
|120
|Requisition
|120
|Side Bet
|120
|Jim and Jim
|113
|Beach Holiday
|120
|Big Pete
|120
|Popster
|113
|Blues Tune
|120
3rd_$42,000, cl $30,000-$25,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Pit Boss
|115
|Eagle Pass
|122
|Yodel E. A. Who
|122
|Lonely Private
|122
|Awesome Saturday
|122
|The Queens Jules
|122
|Wild Behavior
|122
4th_$25,000, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Funandfunny
|122
|Hard to Park
|122
|Chicken Hawk
|117
|Rubiginous
|115
|Axis
|122
|Familiar Ways
|113
|Wise Khozan
|120
|Wisecrack
|115
|Papa Star
|117
|Kat's Hitman
|117
|Violent Pass
|122
|My Little Tipsy
|108
5th_$84,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Half Scout
|124
|Flat Out Gold
|122
|Frankies Moonshine
|115
|Sailaway and Hide
|117
|Little Burrito
|122
|Olivian
|122
|Choctaw Charlie
|124
|Unbridled Twister
|122
|Courageous Cappen
|122
|Sweetness To
|122
|My Dams Atitude
|122
6th_$26,000, st alc, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Istillgotit
|125
|Tez
|121
|Rye Humor
|125
|Botswana
|121
|Altito
|125
|Jack's Advantage
|125
|Flatoutjustice
|121
|Exemplar
|125
|Splash for Gold
|121
7th_$84,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f.
|Red Queen
|119
|Clay's Cloud Burst
|119
|Ice Orchid
|119
|Hypersport
|119
|Wicked Wonder
|119
|Little Mombo
|119
|Sweet Beauty
|119
|Firewolves
|119
|Roll Baby
|119
8th_$150,000, stk, 2YO, 6f.
Advent Stakes
|Charter Oak
|117
|B Sudd
|117
|Kavod
|117
|Sonnyisnotsofunny
|117
|Forty Stripes
|117
|Impulsus
|114
|Ruggs
|117
|Cairama
|117
|Oro Azteca
|117
|Higher Standard
|117
9th_$100,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1$ X), 6f.
|Shez Stuck Up
|124
|Ms Sassy Atitude
|108
|Athenas Song
|118
|Palm Cottage
|118
|Code Name Kate
|118
|Sweet Prayers
|124
|Bling Machine
|118
|Jets a Ginnin
|120
|Miz Blue
|124
|Flash Magic
|118
|Ursulina
|118
