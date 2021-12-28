1st_$25,000, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 6f.

Tiz Showbiz122Arch Ability115
Secretary At War120Two Dot120
Bourbon Cowboy120Smart Time124
Seek N Justice122Super Wise113

2nd_$35,000, mdn cl $40,000-$40,000, 2YO F, 6f.

Deronda119Angie's Revrac112
Lil' Bit of Chrome119War Shoes119
Calico Tabby119Kantex114
Shining Terri119Dancin N Thepulpit119
Chai Tea119She's Hamazing119

3rd_$43,000, cl $50,000-$40,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Legendary Gift122Duchess Bubbles119
Smarty's Angel114Super Wonder Girl116
Nisi Prius116I'm the Boss of Me119
Off We Go119Montgomery Park119
A Real Jewel119Simona's Choice119

4th_$30,000, mdn cl $30,000-$30,000, 2YO F, 6f.

I Feel the Need112Ain't She a Pistol114
Cost a Fortune119Hot Tub Hottie119
Pepper Point119Undecoded119
Abuela's Humor119Game of Inches119
Texas Lexus119Candy's Story119
Keino112Wild Bizness119
Charlottes Way119

5th_$101,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.

Willful Woman118The Mary Rose113
Bold Tactics118Lady McKenzie125
A Broken Breeze114Texas Rain121
Sun Path118Fire Coral121

6th_$42,000, cl $30,000-$25,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Riverboat Gambler122Don't Forget122
Yodel E. A. Who122Lonely Private122
Cave Run122Sturgill115
Storm Advisory117Drena's Star122
Ultimate120Lookin for Eight122
Archiemyboy124

7th_$84,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f.

Miniconjou119Insolito119
Favorite Outlaw119Winterwood119
Papa Rocket119G T Three Fifty119
Mr Frost119Rome119
Mumayaz119Clancy's Pistol119
Off the Cuff119Apprehend119
Unstable Prince119Napa Valley119

8th_$120,000, alc, 2YO F, 1mi.

Hypersport119Secret Oath120
Miss Chamita118Knowing Glance117
Benedict Canyon115Impulsus119
Matareya115Red Hot Mess115
Cupid's Music120

9th_$100,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1$ X), 6f.

Hard Street111Miz Blue122
Palm Cottage118Joyful Cadence118
Let's Cruise113Sunny Isle Beach118
Lightning Fire122Well Spent124
Code Name Kate118Melting Snow122
Kaboom Baby113Premier Wish120
Oscarette122Dontmeswithdiscat122

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

