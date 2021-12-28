1st_$25,000, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 6f.
|Tiz Showbiz
|122
|Arch Ability
|115
|Secretary At War
|120
|Two Dot
|120
|Bourbon Cowboy
|120
|Smart Time
|124
|Seek N Justice
|122
|Super Wise
|113
2nd_$35,000, mdn cl $40,000-$40,000, 2YO F, 6f.
|Deronda
|119
|Angie's Revrac
|112
|Lil' Bit of Chrome
|119
|War Shoes
|119
|Calico Tabby
|119
|Kantex
|114
|Shining Terri
|119
|Dancin N Thepulpit
|119
|Chai Tea
|119
|She's Hamazing
|119
3rd_$43,000, cl $50,000-$40,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Legendary Gift
|122
|Duchess Bubbles
|119
|Smarty's Angel
|114
|Super Wonder Girl
|116
|Nisi Prius
|116
|I'm the Boss of Me
|119
|Off We Go
|119
|Montgomery Park
|119
|A Real Jewel
|119
|Simona's Choice
|119
4th_$30,000, mdn cl $30,000-$30,000, 2YO F, 6f.
|I Feel the Need
|112
|Ain't She a Pistol
|114
|Cost a Fortune
|119
|Hot Tub Hottie
|119
|Pepper Point
|119
|Undecoded
|119
|Abuela's Humor
|119
|Game of Inches
|119
|Texas Lexus
|119
|Candy's Story
|119
|Keino
|112
|Wild Bizness
|119
|Charlottes Way
|119
5th_$101,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.
|Willful Woman
|118
|The Mary Rose
|113
|Bold Tactics
|118
|Lady McKenzie
|125
|A Broken Breeze
|114
|Texas Rain
|121
|Sun Path
|118
|Fire Coral
|121
6th_$42,000, cl $30,000-$25,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Riverboat Gambler
|122
|Don't Forget
|122
|Yodel E. A. Who
|122
|Lonely Private
|122
|Cave Run
|122
|Sturgill
|115
|Storm Advisory
|117
|Drena's Star
|122
|Ultimate
|120
|Lookin for Eight
|122
|Archiemyboy
|124
7th_$84,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f.
|Miniconjou
|119
|Insolito
|119
|Favorite Outlaw
|119
|Winterwood
|119
|Papa Rocket
|119
|G T Three Fifty
|119
|Mr Frost
|119
|Rome
|119
|Mumayaz
|119
|Clancy's Pistol
|119
|Off the Cuff
|119
|Apprehend
|119
|Unstable Prince
|119
|Napa Valley
|119
8th_$120,000, alc, 2YO F, 1mi.
|Hypersport
|119
|Secret Oath
|120
|Miss Chamita
|118
|Knowing Glance
|117
|Benedict Canyon
|115
|Impulsus
|119
|Matareya
|115
|Red Hot Mess
|115
|Cupid's Music
|120
9th_$100,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1$ X), 6f.
|Hard Street
|111
|Miz Blue
|122
|Palm Cottage
|118
|Joyful Cadence
|118
|Let's Cruise
|113
|Sunny Isle Beach
|118
|Lightning Fire
|122
|Well Spent
|124
|Code Name Kate
|118
|Melting Snow
|122
|Kaboom Baby
|113
|Premier Wish
|120
|Oscarette
|122
|Dontmeswithdiscat
|122
