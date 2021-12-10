7th-$40,000, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 3:26. Good. pace inside, clear

Fractional/Final Time: 22.830, 45.960, 1:10.960, 1:24.390, 00.000, 1:37.340.

Trainer: John Haran

Winner: CH C, 3, by Carpe Diem-Kika

Scratched: Shofar, Wherever He Is.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Pats Property115151-hd1-hd1-½1-21-2¼K. Harr45.10
Prioritization122464-½4-13-hd2-1½2-2F. Arrieta3.20
Leading West125287-56-½6-½3-hd3-2¼D. Cohen2.30
Jay Vee Bee12157887-3½4-½4-3¼F. Geroux3.80
Optimus Kat118726-½7-3½5-15-35-5½L. Contreras13.20
Outlier122312-hd2-½2-16-1½6-1½D. Cabrera4.40
Tango Charlie119843-23-14-½7-5½7-7½C. Torres7.30
Southerner125635-2½5-1½888R. Vazquez14.20
2 (1)Pats Property92.2027.2010.00
6 (4)Prioritization6.204.60
4 (2)Leading West3.40

$0.5 Pick 3 (5/6/13-5-2) 3 Correct Paid $101.10. $1 Daily Double (5-2) paid $62.20; $1 Exacta (2-6) paid $290.40; $0.1 Superfecta (2-6-4-7) paid $279.42; $0.5 Trifecta (2-6-4) paid $540.50;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you