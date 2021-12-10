7th-$40,000, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 3:26. Good. pace inside, clear
Fractional/Final Time: 22.830, 45.960, 1:10.960, 1:24.390, 00.000, 1:37.340.
Trainer: John Haran
Winner: CH C, 3, by Carpe Diem-Kika
Scratched: Shofar, Wherever He Is.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Pats Property
|115
|1
|5
|1-hd
|1-hd
|1-½
|1-2
|1-2¼
|K. Harr
|45.10
|Prioritization
|122
|4
|6
|4-½
|4-1
|3-hd
|2-1½
|2-2
|F. Arrieta
|3.20
|Leading West
|125
|2
|8
|7-5
|6-½
|6-½
|3-hd
|3-2¼
|D. Cohen
|2.30
|Jay Vee Bee
|121
|5
|7
|8
|8
|7-3½
|4-½
|4-3¼
|F. Geroux
|3.80
|Optimus Kat
|118
|7
|2
|6-½
|7-3½
|5-1
|5-3
|5-5½
|L. Contreras
|13.20
|Outlier
|122
|3
|1
|2-hd
|2-½
|2-1
|6-1½
|6-1½
|D. Cabrera
|4.40
|Tango Charlie
|119
|8
|4
|3-2
|3-1
|4-½
|7-5½
|7-7½
|C. Torres
|7.30
|Southerner
|125
|6
|3
|5-2½
|5-1½
|8
|8
|8
|R. Vazquez
|14.20
|2 (1)
|Pats Property
|92.20
|27.20
|10.00
|6 (4)
|Prioritization
|6.20
|4.60
|4 (2)
|Leading West
|3.40
$0.5 Pick 3 (5/6/13-5-2) 3 Correct Paid $101.10. $1 Daily Double (5-2) paid $62.20; $1 Exacta (2-6) paid $290.40; $0.1 Superfecta (2-6-4-7) paid $279.42; $0.5 Trifecta (2-6-4) paid $540.50;
